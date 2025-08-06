Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Seriously injured Moose euthanized following vehicle collision near Twin Falls

Idaho Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A cow moose was euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game staff on Wednesday after the animal was hit by a vehicle south of Twin Falls.

According to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game, the collision occurred on Washington Street near Park Avenue. The moose suffered serious injuries in the crash.

After euthanizing the animal, officials with Idaho Fish and Game were helped by a local crane truck operator, who later salvaged the moose's carcass.

To avoid future motorist and wildlife collisions, officials recommend drivers exercise utmost caution "during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours when big game animals are most active."

The State of Idaho allows the public to salvage roadkill as long as the person claiming the carcass notifies Idaho Fish and Game within 24 hours of the animal's death and obtains a salvage permit within 72 hours.

