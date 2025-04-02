Seeing smoke in the Magic Valley? City of Twin Falls set to conduct annual controlled burns

Watch Now
Magic Valley residents may notice smoke coming from northeast Twin Falls on Thursday, April 3
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is set to conduct controlled burns around sediment ponds along the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail starting Thursday, April 3.

The controlled burn aims to clear away dead and overgrown vegetation around sediment settling ponds to help ensure proper drainage.

Beginning on Thursday, residents can expect to see smoke coming from northeast Twin Falls, specifically from the Meadow View area. The Twin Falls Fire Department will be on hand to monitor the burn and ensure it remains contained.

For more information, residents can contact the City of Twin Falls Environmental Engineer Nathan Erickson at (208) 735-7272.

