Sawtooth students sang their new school song, even as the district eliminates 20 teaching positions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At Sawtooth Elementary, a spirited display unfolded as 500 students came together to sing their new school song, a moment of unity and pride that resonated throughout the gymnasium.

“It incorporates so many different ideas that we're learning about every day,” said music teacher Susanna Terry, who said she became aware the school didn't have its own official song.

“Any way that I can find to add music to what the kids are learning — I just love to see that connection between music and the things that are important to our school,” Terry said.

As the Twin Falls School District faces anticipated funding reductions, programs like music often become vulnerable.

"Right now we're looking to reduce about 20 teaching positions within the district and we're also going to reduce one and a half administrative positions in the district," said Superintendent Brady Dickinson.

Despite these challenges, Dickinson said the district is committed to maintaining a robust lineup of elective classes. However, he warned that parents and students might notice larger class sizes in some areas.

“Parents aren't going to feel, necessarily, that reductions have been made," Dickinson said. "What you will see is that possibly some larger class sizes in some areas, but we are going to continue with the same offerings in the arts."

The emphasis on music education is strong, with a music teacher present at every elementary school — an initiative the community supports.

“We do everything we can to keep that, and you know that's not going away anytime soon,” Dickinson stated.

Terry echoed that sentiment, expressing gratitude for the local support.

“In this area, I have always felt so supported in music teaching. It's definitely a priority and a lot of focus is put on highlighting what the students gain from having education in our schools,” she said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.