TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Rock Creek winds through Twin Falls, but years of water-quality concerns have given it a bad reputation. Now, efforts to restore the creek are taking shape, with the first two projects moving forward.

Twin Falls advances first two Rock Creek water-quality projects

It's too soon to say the shovels are hitting the dirt — that will happen later. But for Mandi Thompson with the City of Twin Falls, it's been a long time just getting to this point.

"It's exciting to actually see some of this stuff starting to happen," Thompson said.

"People have been trying to do something about Rock Creek for a really long time," Thompson said.

The Rock Creek Water Quality Improvement Project was announced in 2023 when U.S. Representative Mike Simpson secured a congressional earmark. City officials say pollution, erosion and increasing development have contaminated the water, threatening water quality and the wildlife habitats that depend on it.

Now, the City Council is expected to award engineering bids for the first two projects.

The first addresses storm water runoff at the Shoshone Bridge over Rock Creek, where an area of about 45 acres drains into the creek. This project will control the water and filter it through settling pools to prevent phosphorus and other pollutants from reaching Rock Creek.

"That'll be the complete full engineering permitting and construction documents, so once this is done, we'll be ready. You know, shovel-ready, to take it out to bid," Thompson said.

The second project is river corridor improvements at the site of the former CSI fish hatchery, where bank improvements and invasive tree removal will help restore floodplains and reduce sediment entering the creek.

With a prioritized list of 20 projects, the Rock Creek Water Quality Improvement isn't something that will be done in five or even 10 years, but Thompson says the outcome is worth working toward.

"This is an effort to really improve the water quality so that people can, you know, recreate in it. It can be kind of an urban fishery, but also so that we can significantly improve the water quality in that region of the Snake River that's covered by our wastewater treatment plant permit by cleaning up the water that's going into the river right there — Rock Creek," Thompson said.

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