Republican and independent candidates square off for Twin Falls County Commission Seat 1 in November

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two candidates with deep roots in Twin Falls County are competing for County Commission Seat 1 in the November 3 election. Republican Scott Tverdy and independent Kirk Tubbs both say managing growth is the biggest challenge facing the county.

Both candidates have agricultural backgrounds and say a desire to serve their community led them to the race.

When asked about the biggest issue facing Twin Falls County, both pointed to the same answer: growth.

"We can react to growth, or we can plan for it," Kirk Tubbs said.

"We have to have development. I'm not going to say shut down development, but we can't just keep moving out into agriculture," Scott Tverdy said.

Both candidates say the county's comprehensive plan should play a larger role in guiding that growth, and both support updating the plan with more community input.

Scott Tverdy's roots in Twin Falls County run deep. He graduated from Castleford before pursuing a career in farming and ranching. He also spent two decades serving on school boards in three districts — experience he says taught him the ins and outs of public budgeting and government decision-making.

"Interesting enough, right behind me about three-quarters of a mile is where I was born," Tverdy said.

"I had the privilege of working with many superintendents throughout the Valley who were extraordinary people," Tverdy said.

Kirk Tubbs' experience comes from his family business. He and his wife started Tubbs Berry Farm 21 years ago on just two acres. Today, the farm has grown to 50 acres and is a popular destination for school groups and families.

"We wanted to give our kids that farm experience... both my wife and I grown up in farms," Tubbs said.

"Didn't inherit the family farm, but wanted to give that experience to our kids," Tubbs said.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.