Reined cow horse competition showcases skilled horses and riders at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

FILER, Idaho — Futurity! Derby! Spectacular! If the first thing you think of when you see these words is the dance of horses cutting a cow from the herd, you're already ahead of the curve.

The Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Futurity and Horse Show is showcasing some of the hardest-working horses in the business through Sunday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

Whether you're a regular at horse competitions or it's your first time, this event offers plenty of action-packed excitement as horses and riders demonstrate their skills in multiple disciplines.

"They have to be good athletes to hold up to working a cow," said Cindy Robbins, who is judging this weekend's events.

"When I go to the cow horse show, the horses love that job. It gives them more purpose," Robbins said.

The competition features horses taking on three different events through Sunday, earning a total combined score at the end.

"Showing events which is cutting, the rein-work, and then they have to go down the fence and work the cow," Robbins said.

Carmen Buckingham, from Bruneau, explained the historical roots of these competitions.

"They kinda just made a competition out of working cattle, like working out of the herd," Buckingham said.

Despite the competitive nature of the events, participants emphasize the friendly atmosphere.

"The cow horse families all is cool. They're all friends and help each other a lot so it is pretty relaxed," Buckingham said.

For those interested in attending, the event includes more than just competition. On Saturday night, there will be a taco bar and a bluegrass band for attendees to enjoy.

Courtney Brown, whose horse RTR-Gunna-Be-A-Rebel showed curiosity during our interview, encouraged newcomers to check out the most exciting part of the competition.

"I think a few are in town or whatever, and you haven't seen us before. Go to the fence work day," Brown said.

The Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Futurity and Horse Show runs through Sunday, August 10, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.