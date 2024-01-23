Public transit on demand: After just 6 months, Ride TFT ends pilot phase and becomes a full program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Transit kicked off in July, 2023, as a two-year pilot program. After steadily beating projections for ridership, and gaining steady regulars using the service, the city has decided to end the pilot and make the transit service a full city program.



The on-demand, door-to-door public transit service can be ordered using an app or by phone.

Rides are $3 to anywhere in the city, and residents who are over 60 or who have a disability qualify for a discounted $1 rate.

Average wait times have increased to 30 minutes, and the service provides over 5,000 rides every month.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A promising pilot program, made permanent.

The City of Twin Falls seeing success in their new ride-share-style transit program, and only six months into their two-year test run, they've decided to make it a city staple.

"I do understand that this program is going to live and die by community support, ultimately. And you know we have support from the city you know we are making it a permanent program and we are putting all the support we can behind it. Now part of my job is going to be getting the community involved in the same way," said Maxine Durand, Coordinator for Twin Falls Transit.

I took a ride with Transit Coordinator Maxine Durand to talk about the on-demand, door-to-door transit service that you request using an app, or by phone.

It is especially popular for those eligible for the discounted $1 rate. Riders over the age of 60, or with disabilities.

Our driver, Heather, told us senior centers were consistently a top pick-up location.

"It has opened up a whole new world basically for them to be able to get out again and explore the town that they haven't explored in years. So, I mean for our senior community it's like a kid in a candy store when they get out, Heather told Idaho News 6.

The City will work to expand their fleet, while coordinating with neighboring communities for a regional transit strategy.

"I get asked a lot about like why can't I make pick-ups in Kimberly. I can't do that you know, I can't even if all the forces are behind it I can't that's the thing that will be rolled out overtime, right? But designating a park and ride is pretty easy to do," added Maxine.

