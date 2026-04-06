Police: Shelter-in-place lifted after pursuit, crash near Twin Falls stockyard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Authorities in Twin Falls County have lifted a shelter-in-place order issued late Sunday night after deputies responded to reports of shots fired near the local sugar factory.

The Twin Falls Police Department says that sheriff's office deputies located a vehicle involved in the incident, which fled the scene and led officers on a pursuit before crashing at a nearby stockyard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5.

Officials say the driver then ran into the stockyard area on foot and was considered armed and dangerous, prompting the shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Authorities lifted the order early Monday and say the incident is believed to be isolated. No additional details about arrests or injuries have been released.

As the incident began outside city limits, further information will come from the sheriff’s office.

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