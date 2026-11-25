TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Adam Limon.

Adam is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with olive skin, brown eyes and short brown hair with a tuft of hair in the back. He has diamond studs in both ears and a dermal piercing.

He was last seen Sunday night wearing a black sweater, tan sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Adam or has information about his location is asked to contact the Twin Falls Police Department immediately at 208-735-4357.