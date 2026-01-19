Twin Falls Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old girl

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for information on a missing 16-year-old girl.

The teenager, Chloe Ness, was last seen leaving Canyon Ridge High School on Friday. She was reportedly wearing a black hoodie jacket and black sweatpants. The released description says that the 16-year-old is 5'6, 155lbs, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or has any information that might help find her is asked to call Twin Falls Police dispatch at 208-735-4357 and reference Case #26000271.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.