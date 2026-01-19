Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodTwin Falls

Actions

Twin Falls Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Missing Teen thumbnail.png
Twin Falls Police Department
Missing teen in Twin Falls.
Missing Teen thumbnail.png
Posted
and last updated

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for information on a missing 16-year-old girl.

The teenager, Chloe Ness, was last seen leaving Canyon Ridge High School on Friday. She was reportedly wearing a black hoodie jacket and black sweatpants. The released description says that the 16-year-old is 5'6, 155lbs, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or has any information that might help find her is asked to call Twin Falls Police dispatch at 208-735-4357 and reference Case #26000271.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Joey Martin

Meet your Twin Falls reporter Lorien Nettleton