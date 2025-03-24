Police investigate shooting incident in Twin Falls; two men hospitalized from injuries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 12:10 AM in the 1800 block of Gage Avenue.

One adult male victim was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for emergency medical care.

In a related incident, another adult male who had been involved in an altercation in the same area roughly an hour before the shooting was also hospitalized for his injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers immediately began their investigation.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians have processed the area and are actively following up on leads to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

In an effort to keep the community informed about public safety matters, the department is requesting the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed the events or has video footage.

Those with information are urged to contact the police department at 208-735-4357 Ext. 1, email Detective Matthews at bmatthews@tfid.org, or reach out via social media.

