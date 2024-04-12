Plunging into spring with big water at Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls is a prime destination for visitors to the area, and a remarkable stop for people passing through. Water levels are at the highest they reach each year, as snowmelt and runoff speeds up, and before farm irrigation season begins.



An estimated 400,000 cubic feet of water per second are plunging over Shoshone Falls

The city of Twin Falls says an average of 300,000 people visit Shoshone Falls every year.

Water flow on the Snake is at its annual peak, as snowmelt speeds up, but before irrigation season begins to draw levels back down.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Marc and Kris Blaser are having a banger of a road trip.

"We're on the back end of our road trip," Marc told Idaho News 6.

They're attempting to visit all 30 major league baseball stadiums and even caught the eclipse..

And here at Shoshone Falls, they’re just two of the estimated 300,000 visitors a year... Stopping by to admire the spectacle.

I chatted with people from Missoula, Seattle, North Carolina, even Austria.

People come from all over, some are deliberate

"I just came from Yellowstone so i planned to come through here and i wanted to see the ‘Niagara of the west,’” Taylor Beauchamin said.

"We've been traveling around, so it was just kind of on our bucket list,” said Brad Martens. Betsy Martens said they were exploring the Magic Valley for a few days.

"To see the falls and maybe do some hiking,” Betsy said.

And some.. On a whim

And right now, it's peak season

“I had no idea it was high flow today ,so it was an awesome time to come,” Beauchamin said.

According to Idaho Power, an estimated 400,000 cubic feet of water are raging over the edge every second.

Soon, water delivery for irrigation will begin in most of the magic valley< and water on the snake will draw down as reservoirs are kept topped off.