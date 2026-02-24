Pillar Falls public trail access at risk as family hydroelectric plant faces uncertain future

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A family-owned hydroelectric plant in Twin Falls County may be forced to close — and if it does, public access to one of the area's most popular outdoor destinations could close with it.

The Perron family, owners of Pillar Power Productions and all the property from the Snake River to the canyon rim, needs to bring heavy equipment to their property to finish repairs on aging hydroelectric generators. But the only way to get that equipment in is by barge — up the Snake River from the Centennial Park boat launch — and Twin Falls County has not yet approved the permit to make that happen.

The family has posted an online petition, asking people who appreciate access to Pillar Falls to chime in.

WATCH |

Pillar Falls trail access at risk as hydro plant faces closure

Countless people use the steep foot-traffic trail from the canyon rim down to the river each year. The trail runs through the Perrons' private property and serves as the primary public access point to Pillar Falls.

Tyler McOmber said he makes the trip twice a week on his lunch break.

"I love it. It's beautiful. It's a quick way to get from the canyon down to the river. It's pretty safe and cemented in," McOmber said.

The history of the site dates to 1982, when Ron Kasel set up a hydroelectric turbine using canal water to generate electricity. The trail to his power project became the public's access to Pillar Falls.

The Perron family bought the property six years ago and has been making repairs and improvements since.

Karen Perron said the purchase was deeply personal.

"Our wedding reception was in the house that overlooked the canyon, so this wasn't a random purchase by the family," Karen Perron said.

Ray Perron said the plant was already in decline when they took ownership.

"It was not operational at the time, starting to go a little older, and it was beyond their ability to keep it maintained," Ray Perron said.

To complete the repairs, the family needs to bring in heavy equipment — something that cannot be done via the steep canyon rim trail. They have asked the county for a permit to barge the equipment up the river from the Centennial Park boat launch.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Rocky Matthews said the county has concerns about potential damage to the aging boat ramp.

"Part of our concerns are that this is now an almost 50-year-old ramp, and so it wouldn't take much damage to the end of that concrete to where we wouldn't be able to let the public launch anymore, and I think they would be out for a season," Matthews said.

Ray Perron said without the permit, the future of the plant — and public access to Pillar Falls — is in serious jeopardy.

"No equipment means we can’t generate energy, which means we don’t have any money. So we would basically go bankrupt if we can’t use (the Centennial boat launch)," Ray Perron said. "We can't pay for liability insurance, and unfortunately, that would probably cascade into us having to close down Pillar Falls access to protect ourselves."

The Twin Falls County Parks and Waterways Board will hold a public meeting about the request on March 2.