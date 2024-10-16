70-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At around 7:30 a.m. a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking across the street at a crosswalk in downtown Twin Falls.

According to Twin Falls Police, the incident occurred at the intersection of 2nd Avenue E. and Hansen Street, and Twin Falls Police are leading the investigation with the assistance of Idaho State Police.

Officials say that the victim was transported by ground to the nearest hospital and their condition is not known at this point, however, on-lookers thought that the struck individual was dead.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Twin Falls Wednesday morning, I'm your Twin Falls neighborhood reporter Lorien Nettleton, and a call placed shortly after 7 a.m. directed emergency responders to 2nd Avenue E and Hansen Street.

The individual was transported to St. Luke's by ground ambulance, where their condition remains unknown.

"Police, fire, Twin Falls County Sheriff Office even arrived," Twin Falls City Public Information Officer Josh Palmer told Idaho News 6. "There were quite a few first responders when they arrived. We had one male individual who was unconscious and he was transported by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley hospital — his condition right now is unknown."

Paramedics, fire fighters, police and an air ambulance helicopter were all on-site.

2nd Avenue E was closed for several hours, reopening just before 10 a.m.

Twin Falls Police Department is investigating the incident, supported by Idaho State Police.

"More information will become available as the investigation is underway and completed. As the condition of the pedestrian, when we know that, that will also factor into it," Palmer said.