Paramedics anticipate uptick in calls as Magic Valley sees excessive heat warnings and triple digits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As temperatures reach triple digits in the Magic Valley, people are turning to ways to keep cool. Magic Valley Paramedics have some suggestions for what to watch out for.



On average the U.S. sees 1,500 heat-related deaths each year.

Record temps in 2023 saw heat related deaths jump to 2,300.

Symptoms to seek shelter include excessive sweating, dizziness, thirst, nausea, and weakness.

if the sweating stops, nausea and cramps become severe, loss of consciousness, or vomiting occurs, call 911.

We're all looking for ways to cool down...

“We spend a lot of time in water,” Kenzie Zahrn told Idaho News 6. “That's how we've been living.”

Zahrn uses many of the tried and true ways to beat the heat with her kids, like enjoying the splash pad at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons

“Oh, we came here to get wet and cool down.”

As the Magic Valley hits triple digits for the first time this summer, being aware of how quickly it can get hot is important.

“We know that in the last couple years we've had record-breaking heat, and this year is going to be no different,” Said Randy Morris from Magic Valley Paramedics.

Morris has been a paramedic and educator for 34 years, and has seen a lot of heat-related injuries

"People often times say ‘I've worked outside all the time, and I usually feel myself get a little bit sick and then I just slow down,’” Morris said. “But sometimes, especially when it gets hot fast like it's going to in the next few days, they don't realize how fast it can catch up to them ."

Historically the U.S. sees about 15-hundred heat-related deaths each year... According to the department of health and human services.. With last year's record heat seeing that number jump about 23-hundred.

"If you're thirsty, you're already behind the eight ball. So you need to stay hydrated before you feel thirsty. The next thing that we tell people to look for us if you start to just sweat profusely if you get cramps, If you're feeling nauseated if you find that you're not sweating anymore that starting to get into the dangerous heat stroke,

For Zahrn’s family, prevention also comes in the form of cool treats, like homemade ice cream, popsicles, and bike rides to the corner store to get slushies.

