Outage shuts down traffic lights in Twin Falls, drivers asked to be cautious and patient

Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 25, 2024
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is warning residents of power outages throughout the area that are shutting down traffic lights at major intersections. The outage was reported to Idaho Power at 1:16 pm.

Idaho Power estimates the outage will be resolved by 4 pm, a crew is currently on-site working to restore power to the area.

TFPD reminds drivers that non-functioning traffic lights should be treated as an all-way stop unless otherwise directed. Officials are working to resolve the situation.

