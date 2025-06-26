Optimist Youth House offers lifeline to young adults aging out of Idaho's foster care system

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Many young people find themselves completely on their own when they turn 18 and age out of Idaho's foster care system. The Optimist Youth House in Twin Falls offers housing and stability for these young adults who might otherwise face a serious lack of support.

"Throughout my life, I guess I didn't think that there was an opportunity to grow or make anything of myself," said 18-year-old Deliah, a resident of the Optimist Youth House.

Before leaving for work, Deliah took a moment to share one of her passions — playing guitar. The transition to adulthood has been challenging for her.

"And then I blinked and I was like 'I'm an adult' - and that's really scary," Deliah said.

See how one resident of the Optimist Youth House spends her free time:

Twin Falls youth house helps former foster kids transition to adulthood with upcoming fundraiser

The statistics for youth aging out of foster care are alarming. Charles Kelly, director of the Optimist Youth House, explains the harsh reality many face without proper support.

"Statistically ... more than 50% of them will end up incarcerated. Most of them will end up on drugs and addicted to alcohol, a good portion of them will end up dead," Kelly said.

Established in 2018, the Optimist Youth House has helped approximately 75 young adults through its program over the past seven years.

"The Magic Valley created this organization because they saw the need for these young adults to have a transition program into adult living," Kelly said.

The house holds two main fundraisers annually to cover operating expenses. One of them is coming up this weekend: a skeet-shooting competition at the Jerome Gun Club, which typically raises about $20,000.

Kelly emphasizes the importance of supporting these young adults: "But they're not a throwaway generation, not a throwaway group of people. They can give back to the community if somebody will care about them, and that's what we're doing."

For residents like Deliah, the program has been life-changing. "I'm really grateful for that because I would probably be sleeping on a park bench," she said.

The 5th Annual Sporting Clay Fundraiser will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 28, at the Jerome Gun Club.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.