Officials urge boaters to follow safety rules during busy Fourth of July weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County officials are preparing for one of the busiest boating weekends of the year as the Fourth of July holiday approaches, with high temperatures expected to drive more people to local waterways.

With temperatures forecast to reach the high 90s, law enforcement will be out in force checking for required safety equipment and monitoring for intoxicated operators.

Come along on with the Sheriff's Office for a marine patrol of the Snake River:

"We're just expecting that it's gonna be a crazy day," said Sergeant Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. "This is a big week for us. Absolutely, this is the week that everybody wants to go to the water."

Mencl, who has performed marine patrols for more than 20 years, emphasizes that life jackets are the top priority for water safety.

"We're looking for the lifejacket that's the big one - lifejacket is what saves lives," Mencl said.

Idaho code requires a life jacket on board for every passenger, and anyone under 15 must be wearing one while on the water.

During boat safety inspections, officers check for various required items beyond life jackets.

"US Coast Guard UAF Idaho statute allows us to contact people whether or not they're doing something wrong. Just see if they have their safety equipment, as sometimes during those inspections that we find that somebody doesn't have a Whistler. They haven't purchased their invasive species sticker, but they don't have a lifejacket with them," Mencl said.

Boaters who pass safety inspections receive a boat safety inspection sticker and may even get coupons for a root beer float.

While Idaho doesn't have an "open container" law for boating, officers do monitor for intoxicated operators of any watercraft.

"Whether it's motorized or not motorized, we're looking for individuals out there Operating Under the Influence," Mencl said.

An OUI can be issued to any paddle boarder, kayaker, or motor boat operator who is above the legal limit of 0.08 blood alcohol content.

According to Mencl, warnings outnumber citations issued ten-to-one, as education is a primary goal of marine patrols.

"We really lean heavily on education. We have a lot of warnings. There's something else we can't warn for. We're not gonna give you a warning on the lifejacket," Mencl said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.