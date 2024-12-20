Officer involved shooting near Filer, suspect dead and deputy uninjured

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls deputies say one man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a home in Filer, resulting in one suspect dead.

Police responded to an aggravated battery with a weapon, upon arrival the officer shot his weapon hitting the suspect.

Despite efforts to save the suspect’s life, they died at the scene.

Two victims from the initial battery incident were taken to a local hospital, with one sustaining serious injuries.

The Critical Incident Task Force is actively investigating the shooting involving the officer.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police Department.