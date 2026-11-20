MURTAUGH, Idaho — Ask people about the biggest issues facing the Magic Valley, and water is likely near the top of the list. It's the backbone of the local economy, supporting agriculture, businesses and everyday life.

Magic Valley canals get relined near Milner Dam to save water

Near Milner Dam, the North Side Canal Company is working to rehabilitate its canals and cut down on the amount of water that essentially slips through the cracks every summer.

The irrigation season is over, but Alan Hansten with the North Side Canal Company told me there's plenty of work to get done in the off season.

Hansten said 50 to 60 percent of water in the canal system is lost through either seepage out through the porous sides of the canal, or through evaporation.

"The contractors that built the canal originally had to come in and line it with concrete so the concrete has degraded over the last hundred years; it's starting to crumble and fall apart and we need to come back in and reline the section of canals," Hansten said.

For the next few weeks, crews will be spraying new concrete lining on 4,000 feet of the canal. This is the second phase of the project to fully re-coat a total of 8,000 feet of its mainline canal at Milner Dam.

With a dry 2026 and high anxiety about next year's irrigation season, canal companies like North Side are looking for ways to increase efficiency to get the most out of what water is available.

"Back in the day when they blasted this channel out, they put the water into it to deliver to the farmers, and the water went down into the cracks and down to the ground, essentially returning back to the river. We weren't able to get it on beyond this location, so this section needs to be lined in order to keep the water flowing to the farmers here on the north side," Hansten said.

Rehab of this section will cost a combined $9 million, split between a grant and a loan from the Idaho Board of Water Resources.

"We live in a desert; there's no economy in Idaho if you don't have water," Idaho Board of Water Resources member Brian Olmstead said.

Olmstead said a lot of things about water have changed, including how much Mother Nature provides.

"There's aging infrastructure that's failing on virtually every canal in the state," Olmstead said.

"So we're improving the canal system, so irrigation gets more efficient more of it's going into the crop unless of it into the ground," Olmstead said.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.