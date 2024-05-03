No more hunting around town for that one food truck you wanted to try. They're at the new Food Truck Square!

Twin Falls has been ready for a food truck square for a long time, and now one is finally here!



The Food Truck Square, located at 1216 Filer, is across from the Lynwood Shopping Center.

They opened April 26, and have room for eight rotating vendors.

Information and schedules can be found at the Twin Falls Food Truck Square Facebook page.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"Our best selling product especially at the events is our truffle cheese sauce.,” Tyler Jones told Idaho News 6. “You don't really find that anywhere in this area."

Tyler and his wife Lacy committed to their food truck business Porked Out right before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We decided to just go all in, quit our jobs,” Jones said. “It actually worked out because we were considered takeout."

Four years later and Porked Out is still going strong, with dedicated regulars.

"I always follow them wherever they go," one customer told me while she waited for her order of mac and cheese.

The Joneses elevate their cuisine with changing weekly specials. This week's was smoked chicken wings with honey mustard or sweet chili sauce.

"We try to put those flairs into our products so you're not going to get what you would normally see,” Jones said. “We wanted to be unique."

For many owners, food trucks are an opportunity to make unique foods with bold flavors, without all of the overhead of a brick-and-mortar building.

Now, a brand new food truck square on filer offers food trucks and customers a spot to connect.

"We need a food truck court, because there's so many food trucks,” Cody Brehm told Idaho News 6.

Brehm had a vision for the property at 1216 Filer.

"The building was here forever, it was an old dentists office that sat vacant for many years," Brehm said.

And he wasted little time after acquiring the property in December.

"They've been driving around and parking, but it's hard to find them,” Brehm said. “So now we have like a localized spot for them that they can come, and the community can come and actually sit down and enjoy some good food."

