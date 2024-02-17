Nightmare no more: 18 horses seized in Twin Falls County will receive care at Nampa rescue

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — 18 neglected horses will be heading to Horse and Halo, a rescue in Nampa.



Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office seized the horses in December after the State Veterinarian determined they were suffering from starvation and neglect.

The horses were originally set to be auctioned off.

Horse and Halo will provide care and training for the animals, and those that are suitable for adoption will be available at a later time.

Other horses, for reasons of condition or temperament, may be best suited as companion animals.

18 horses are headed for a new life after the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office seized 18 animals that were being neglected.

"I think the horse rescue group is the best option for them," said Lt. Darren Brown. "It is very rare for us to see a herd of horses, or or any other livestock in a starving or cruelly treated manner."

Lieutenant Darren Brown fields a lot of phone calls citing concerns about abused animals, but a case of magnitude is rare and presents its own logistical challenges.

"We had some cowboys that volunteered their time that were actually friends and relatives of employees at the Sheriff's Office and they came to help us out," Brown said.

Initially, the Sheriff's Office was going to sell the horses at auction, but when Horse and Halo in Nampa got involved, it became clear that the chance to rehabilitate the animals was the best possible outcome.

"You know when horses go to an auction you don't know where they're going, what kind of home they're going to who's going to buy them,” Brown said.

All of the horses will undergo basic training and have experience with handling.

Horse and Halo Director, Mandie, Stuhan Dan says the horses will be rehabilitated.

“For the first 30 days, we primarily focused on their house and then after that, we assess ability, temperament, and then we just go from there,” Stuhan told Idaho News 6.

The horses who don't meet the criteria for adoption, even as companion animals, will stay on as sanctuary animals, with a lifetime of care.

“They deserve a soft landing, just like the horses that are suitable for adoption,” Stuhan said.

For livestock, as with any other animals or pets, for people who are having a hard time keeping the animals fed, Brown said it is always best to reach out for help.

“If you are a livestock owner, and you lose the means to be able to take care of your animals, find a home for do something other than let them stand in a pasture and go hungry,” Brown said.