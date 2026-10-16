New filtration system installed at Magic Valley Regional Airport after PFAS detected in drinking water well

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Friday, the City of Twin Falls announced the installation of a new filtration system at the Magic Valley Regional Airport after last month's consumer alert about PFAS being detected in a drinking well.

The city says it's still exploring new well sites.

An airport water sample collected on Aug. 26 found PFOA at 9.83 parts per trillion and PFOS at 5.35 parts per trillion, which is far beyond the federal drinking water limit of 4.0 parts per trillion for each substance. The city of Twin Falls water system was not affected.

RELATED: Magic Valley Regional Airport well water tests above federal limits for ‘forever chemicals

The new filters were installed at various drinking-water sources throughout the airport, including at Happy Landing restaurant and drinking fountains.

PFAS are chemicals that can persist in the environment and build up in the body over time. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to certain PFAS may increase the risk of developmental and immune system effects, elevated cholesterol and certain cancers.

While a single well sample above the federal limit does not, by itself, establish a regulatory violation, PFAS monitoring must be completed by April 2027 and compliance with federal drinking water limits is required by April 2029.

For questions about the airport water system, contact airport administration at 208-733-5215.