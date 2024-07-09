New director at Voices Against Violence draws from experience as the organization evolves and adapts

Voices Against Violence has long been recognized as a service for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization has continued to adapt and change, seeking the best ways possible to help anyone in the Magic Valley experiencing any kind of violence. Noemi Juarez was appointed Executive Director of the organization earlier this year.



Voices Against Violence assists 200 people every month.

In May, their hotline logged over 900 calls, texts and emails for assistance.

Juarez said a great way to support the organization is to volunteer or through financial contributions.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"You just never know who's going to walk in through those doors, and what experience they're going to have," Noemi Juarez told me, as we met at Voices Against Violence.

In the five years Juarez has worked at Voices Against Violence, she's held four different positions.

Most recently stepping into the role as executive director, growing alongside the organization that aims to meet the changing needs of the Magic Valley.

In 2016 I was a survivor,” Juarez said. “I accessed services through Voices Against Violence. And I have put a lot of my personal experience on what I could have used, what my son could have use during that time.”

From its beginnings as a live-in shelter for victims of domestic violence or sexual assaults, voices against violence has continued to evolve and adapt.

Clients are no longer housed on-site. And anyone who is experiencing any kind of violence can seek assistance.

They help about 200 people a month and every year they make a list of the top seven reasons people reach out to them. Domestic violence and sexual assault are at the top of the list, but some shifts reflect a broadened client base.

"Bullying actually made that this last two years,” Juarez said. “It was on the seventh slot two years ago, and then last year was actually the fourth slot. That us that, unfortunately that's happening, but the good thing is that we're getting into schools and we're providing education around bullying and children."

In May, their hotline fielded more than 900 calls for assistance, advice, and comfort.

Kristen Marr said the organization's willingness to change has helped put a more human face on the service

“We really tried to create a program that is really like human centered really trying to uplift survivors,” Marr said.

“I want to make sure that whoever walks in through the doors have the same opportunity that I did, and that they will leave our facility feeling empowered,” Juarez said.

