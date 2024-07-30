New Crime Map will show dates and locations of crimes reported in Twin Falls, to enhance public information

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new online tool shows location data for crimes reported in Twin Falls, an effort by TFPD to help keep the public informed.



The online Crime Map will show information by location, and is searchable by type of incident and date range.

To protect privacy, addresses and identities will not be included in the data.

Although it can sometimes seem like crime in the Magic Valley is reaching new levels, the Twin Falls Police Department recently reported that the crime rate is down 3%.

I'm your Twin Falls neighborhood reporter Lorien Nettleton, and the TFPD has made a new tool available to help keep the public informed

"While we enjoy a very safe community, we are busy police department and we do have crime that occurs," Capt. Matthew Hicks told Idaho News 6. "So for us to be transparent and push that information so they know exactly what they deal with and what's going on in our community."

To help keep citizens in the loop, Hicks tells me the department has made a new crime map available to the public.

Through it, residents can see all incidents reported in Twin Falls, offering a look at what kinds of incidents the police are responding to.

"People can go there and actually see what crimes are being reported in any area Twin Falls, and they can personalize this to look just in their neighborhood and that will give them a picture for any given time of what is actually going on," Hicks said.

The site is easy to use. You can sort it by date range, and by type of report.

Want to see how many car crashes were reported? Easy to do.

Want to see what kind of reports were in your neighborhood? It's an easy-to-use way to satisfy concerns or curiosities.

