Need more Oscars? Catch these three short film categories at the Lamphouse before they're gone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Just because the awards have been handed out doesn't mean the party is over. Oscar-nominated Shorts are still playing for one more week at the Lamphouse Theatre in Twin Falls.



There are screenings for five short films in each of three categories: Animation, Documentary and Live Action

Show times run through Thursday, March 14and tickets can be found at lamphousecinema.com/

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In the spirit of Oscar season, I thought I'd swing by the local art-house cinema in Twin Falls, the Lamphouse Theater, to see if they were in the award-spirit.

Many of the Oscar-nominated films have shown at the Lamphouse, and Owner Dave Woodhead told me that there are screenings three different categories of short films right now at the Lamphouse.

“One of the five in each category will win the Oscar for best short in that category,” Dave said.

You could choose animated, you could choose documentary, or you could choose the live action, or you could choose all three, still available to see in the week ahead.

Dave told me about a few of his favorite films from the different categories.

"There were one or two of the animations that I really loved,” Dave said. “One of them is from the Directors of Napoleon dynamite and it's called $.95 and that was really brilliant nothing like Napoleon Dynamite at all."

In the documentary category, Dave said he really liked a film that was about the people who repair instruments used by students in the Los Angeles School District

"... But we learn the stories of these people and so that makes it something extraordinary," Dave said.

