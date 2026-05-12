Near-record May heat hits Twin Falls as health experts warn of heat exhaustion and heat stroke risk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley is seeing near- record heat in May, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s — far above the region's typical high of 69 degrees for the month.

Twin Falls hit 95 degrees on May 12, 2001, setting the record for the date. This year's temperatures almost matched that mark, catching many residents off guard after weeks of cold and wind.

WATCH: Residents describe record-breaking heat, and health officials warn of heat stroke risk

Near-Record May heat hits Twin Falls — what you need to know

Alan Obray made sure to walk the Canyon Rim Trail before noon Tuesday to avoid the afternoon heat.

"It's been cold and windy for the last three or four weeks, and all of a sudden now we're going to hit 95 today," Obray said. "That's a little hot. You have to turn on your air-conditioning and all the other stuff."

Not everyone is bothered by the sudden warmth. One Twin Falls neighbor named Edna welcomed the change.

"I love it. Finally! I mean, it's been a cold winter, so it's really great to have this sun and warmth," Edna said.

Kale Tarbet, whom I found at the visitor's center working on an America 250 window painting, expressed hope the warm stretch wouldn't signal the end of spring.

"I think Idaho can be hard because our transitions are really sudden, and so I'm hoping this isn't the transition— that will still get a little more of a late spring," Tarbet said.

The rapid warm-up raises concern for heat-related illnesses, particularly among people who are not yet acclimated to the heat. Stan Flint, an EMS manager at Magic Valley Paramedics, described the warning signs of heat exhaustion.

NOAA / CDC / NIOSH / NIHHIS

"They're feeling weak and dizzy, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches — and that's heat exhaustion," explained Flint.

Flint said heat exhaustion does not require emergency medical treatment, but steps must be taken immediately to begin cooling down. Those steps include taking shelter in air-conditioned spaces, drinking plenty of water, and replacing electrolytes.

When internal body temperature reaches 104 degrees, heat stroke sets in — a more dangerous condition.

"These people are often unconscious; they're no longer sweating. They're hot and dry. Those people need to be cooled rapidly, and that's a true emergency. Those people need to go to the hospital," added Flint.

Health experts recommend the following steps to stay safe in extreme heat:

Protect skin with sunscreen or loose clothing

Take plenty of breaks in the shade

Drink plenty of water

Near-record high temperatures in the Magic Valley are expected to fade by Wednesday, May 13.

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