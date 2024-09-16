"Near misses" prompt emergency closure for recreational shooting in Indian Springs

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Numerous "near misses" from ricocheting bullets are prompting an emergency closure for recreational shooting in the Indian Springs area.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they have received multiple calls of those near misses from people who are mountain biking, hiking or horseback riding in the area.

In addition, the BLM says nearby live stock, residences and equipment have been struck. In one instance, a person was hit by a bullet while working on a fenceline in the area. The person was not hurt.

The closure of 3,700 acres will begin on Friday, Sept. 20. It only applies to BLM managed lands. Recreational shooting is allowed south of the closure boundary, but the BLM recommends visiting sites with fewer safety conflicts.

For those looking for a similar shooting experience to the Indian Springs area, the BLM recommends a closed gravel pit near Filer, at the intersection of N. 2000 E. and E. 3500 N.

As a reminder, while shooting on public lands, be sure of your target and what is beyond your target. Do not shoot on or across roads, waterways or trails.

More safety tips from the BLM can be found online.