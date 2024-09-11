TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An evening of sunshine, music, movement, and community played out perfectly for the Bands on the Bridge, a suicide prevention event held at the Perrine Memorial Bridge.

The 6th annual Bands at the Bridge brought people together to talk about suicide prevention, and to emphasize that everyone is loved.

Hosted by Love Yourself, founded by Blake and Wendy Gardner after the death of their son by suicide.

Love Yourself has many resources for everyone on their website.

The Magic Valley 911 Memorial joined in with a flag walk across the bridge, ceremonially delivering the massive stars and stripes that will unfurl across the canyon on Wednesday.

Music by Kimberly Road

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A sunny evening at the Perrine Bridge brings sunshine to the topic of suicide prevention.

"We've learned that that is a real key, that is needed, that kindness to ourselves is that love for ourselves, that compassion for ourselves, grace for ourselves," said Blake Gardner, Co-founder of Love Yourself.

'Bands at the Bridge' returned for its sixth annual event, providing a place for people to gather, remember, show support, and participate in what can often be a tough conversation.

"When I am in a good spot and I see anybody, I need to be willing to give that connection. That connection is powerful, so anything we can do to connect from both sides I think is where a lot of the help will come," Gardner said.

Blake and wife Wendy founded Love Yourself after the death of their son Skyler, a medical tech who took his own life.

"To be honest, we didn't understand some of the effects of trauma that he was dealing with because it was all new to us, and him, but that was a big part of his challenge," Gardner said.

The event is part of efforts to increase dialogue about suicide and help people get resources, build community, and enjoy an evening with music.

Paired with the Magic Valley 911 Memorial, which will unfurl a massive flag over the Snake River Canyon on Wednesday, to commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 2001.

At the event, members of law enforcement, medics, fire, as well as all branches of the armed service held photographs of people they had lost, whether through service or through suicide.

As part of the many ways to interact overnight, folks could take a bracelet and tie it to the rails of the bridge.

Alex Miller is a student at Twin Falls High School, and says everyone his age has known a lot of loss.

"We've lost a few people at Twin Falls High School and I just thought it'd be a good thing to do," Miller said. "My brother-in-law his brother took his life unfortunately a few years back, and this is why this whole thing started. I just wanted to contribute to it."