HEYBURN, Idaho — ITD says a crash involving 6 vehicles and a semi-truck has shutdown I-84 westbound near Burley. There is no estimated re-opening time.

The interstate is closed down between exits 211 and 216.

ITD says westbound traffic is backed up 6 miles. Eastbound traffic is open, but also backing up as drivers look at the crash and construction.

Check Idaho 511 for the latest updates.