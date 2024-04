TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reporting a multi-vehicle crash at 3400 N and 3400 East, South of Kimberly. Details of the accident were posted to the TFCSO Facebook page at 3:27 pm on April 18.

A vehicle involved in the accident was overturned in the middle of the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to remove the vehicles from the road. The condition of the drivers is not known at this time.