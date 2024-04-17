Movers for Moms: Two Men and a Truck collecting donations for homeless moms this Mother's Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — To help bring some Mother's Day love to moms experiencing homelessness, the Twin Falls branch of Two Men and a Truck is collecting donations for Valley House homeless shelter.



Movers for Moms collection boxes are in Twin Falls at Magic Valley Mall and Fred Meyers, and in Jackpot at Cactus Pete's.

A list of household and personal items needed is listed on Valley House'swebsite.

Pillows, bedding and blankets, as well as toilet paper, shampoo and non-perishable foods, are always needed.

Donations will be accepted until May 3.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In the organized basement of Valley House, shelves are lined with supplies. Assistant director Kim Spiers says the organization offers food bags to anyone in need.

"People always think that we have a lot, but believe or not within a month if we don't replenish, this would all be gone,” Spiers said. “We go through a lot of food here."

The shelter has 30 kitchens, 32 bathrooms and 220 beds, so they go through a lot of household supplies.

“Anything you would need in your home, we use here,” Spiers said

That's where the moving company, Two Men and a Truck, comes in. They are currently collecting donations for Valley House to help honor all moms.

"We find a charity that works closely with families and moms for this time of year around Mother's Day," said Spencer Esmond from Two Men and a Truck.

Donations can be dropped off in Twin Falls at Fred Meyer and Magic Valley Mall or in Jackpot at Cactus Pete's. Esmond says the company's focus on moms in need makes him proud to contribute.

"It's always a highlight for the year and something I look forward to," Esmond said. “I love going around picking up full boxes. It's just a sense of pride to know that I'm helping out, and as a business we’re giving back to the community."

Basic supplies are always needed. And for moms with kids, that can include everything from diapers to baby shampoo, medicine, or even toys.

“A lot of moms come here with whatever is on their back,” Spiers said. “We never know why they're arriving here. Some have been living in their vehicles, some are leaving a domestic abuse situation.”

Bedding is always in need at Valley House, like new, or gently used, sheets, pillows and blankets.

And don't forget, moms are people, too. “Women like to feel pretty when it comes to Mother's Day, so donate blow dryers, curling irons, hair ties, etc.,” Spiers said.

