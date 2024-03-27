Mountain lions, badgers, and bears, oh my! Animal behaviors to be aware of as Spring brings people outside

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — From migratory birds to black bears, to elk and mule deer, even hawks and eagles all get more active in spring.

With the changing of the seasons, some animal behavior is worth being aware of.



All of Idaho is mountain lion territory, and a sighting in a Twin Falls neighborhood reminds people that the big cats could be around at any time.

It is more common, especially this time of year, for people to have encounters with coyotes and badgers, both of which can be territorial in the spring as they den to produce offspring.

If you encounter a bear or a mountain lion in the Magic Valley, notify your local sheriff or contact Idaho Department of Fish and Game at (208) 324-4359.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We live in a great area. I'm super excited," Erica Harper told me.

I ran in to Erica and her kids enjoying the sunshine and hiking the trails at Auger Falls.

"We've got canyons around here. Lots of trails and rivers, and mountains not too far away. So, it's just a fun place to be," she said.

I asked if she was ever saw wildlife while out with the family, and if it ever worried her.

"On our way down we saw lots of magpies and quails," Erica said. "I've never seen coyotes or anything like that. But I know they're around here."

Early spring sees plenty of wildlife activity in southern Idaho. From the return of migratory birds, to large game like mule deer and elk getting hungry for fresh spring forage.

And many mammals, like badgers and coyotes begin to den.

Most of Idaho is also mountain lion territory. Over the weekend a mountain lion was reported in a Twin Falls neighborhood.

And while there is always a chance of encountering a mountain lion in the Magic Valley, Mike McDonald from Fish and Game said they receive more reports about encounters with coyotes and badgers, especially this time of year.

"Folks have to remember these animals or are breeding to particular can be very territorial, and they can actually be quite aggressive," McDonald said. "One of the things we encourage folks to do always is to recreate responsibly."

Dogs off-leash and not under voice control can find themselves in a confrontation with a territorial animal. They can also harass large game like deer and elk, who are low on energy reserves after a long winter.

"If you're going to be in wild places is to control your pet. Have your dog on a leash," McDonald said.

