Mountain lion sighting near Twin Falls is a reminder to be alert while outdoors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — This week a person recreating at Auger Falls reported seeing a mountain lion toIdaho Department of Fish and Game. The cat did was not aggressive and ran away, and Fish and Game says it is not considered a threat. But it is a good reminder to be alert while enjoying Idaho's great outdoors.

According to Fish and Game, here are steps you can take if you encounter a mountain lion:



NEVER run away from a mountain lion. Their instincts compel them to chase and catch what they perceive as prey.

NEVER turn your back to a lion. Always face them and make yourself look as large as possible. Yelling loudly can help, but make sure not to scream as the high-pitched sound could mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away from the lion while maintaining eye contact.

Equipment like bear spray or a noise device like an air horn can also help fend off a mountain lion.

Remember, if you are attacked FIGHT BACK.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Pretty much all of Idaho is mountain lion habitat -- even though they're rarely seen.

A recent report of a mountain lion sighting at auger falls heritage park in the Snake River Canyon is a reminder to be aware of your surroundings while enjoying the great outdoors.

Fish and Game interviewed the person who reported the sighting on Monday night.

They tell me, in this case the animal did not vocalize, and it ran away, which is exactly the behavior they like to see from the wild cats.

These animals come and go throughout the year here in the Magic Valley. But if you ever see one, let Fish and Game know about it by calling (208) 324-4359.