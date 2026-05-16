Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — A 39-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash at milepost 214 east of Filer on Friday, May 15.

According to the Idaho State Police, the male motorcyclist, from Twin Falls, was riding westbound on US-30 on a 2013 Harley Davidson. A 49-year-old male, also from Twin Falls, was driving southbound on E 2600 N in a 2017 Nissan Frontier.

Police say at 5:25 p.m., the Nissan was attempting to cross US-30 when the Harley-Davidson collided with the side of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance, where police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Frontier was wearing a seat belt and was not transported. Police say he was medically cleared by a local hospital and has since been taken into custody.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Filer Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.