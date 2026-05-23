Motorcyclist crashes into railroad tracks after fleeing from police

TWIN FALLS — A motorcyclist crashed into railroad tracks near Glanbia after reportedly fleeing from police.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, at approximately 7:47 p.m. Friday, police observed an adult male riding recklessly on his motorcycle in the 100 block of Washington Street North.

Officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist, but he fled at a high rate of speed into a residential area.

"Due to safety concerns, the officer terminated the pursuit," TFPD said.

Shortly after, officers were notified of a crash on the railroad tracks near Glanbia.

After arriving on the scene, officers identified the crash victim as the adult male rider who had fled from officers earlier.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed along the railroad tracks. The 34-year-old male rider was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The rider was transported from the scene for medical treatment.

"The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time," TFPD said.

Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the crash.