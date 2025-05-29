Mormon crickets have returned to Idaho roads!

GOODING, Idaho — Mormon crickets have made their first seasonal appearance in Gooding County, Idaho, creating potential hazards for motorists on Highway 46. The insects, which can gather in large numbers, primarily pose risks through driver distraction and occasionally slippery road conditions.

Douglas Yearsley, Idaho Transportation Department Operations Manager for District 4, warns that the most common danger comes from motorists stopping in the road to observe the insects.

"Occasionally, if they get real thick and they get too many on the road, it can get slick, so have to be careful of that as well," Yearsley said.

While this year's gathering is smaller than previous migrations, the insects still attracted attention from both curious onlookers and hungry seagulls.

Ollie Burt, who stopped along Highway 46 with her parents and siblings to observe the phenomenon, was fascinated by the insects.

"Bugs are really cool because, like, they're different from most other animals," Burt said.

The young bug enthusiast particularly appreciates crickets' unique physical characteristics.

"They have exoskeletons and especially crickets, because of their hind legs. They use them to propel himself, but they can also crawl on the ground. And I find that really interesting," Burt said.

The cricket gathering also attracted large numbers of seagulls feeding on the insects.

"Well, we stopped here to see all the seagulls that were flying around because it was just like a seagull tornado," Burt said.

Shawnee Burt, Ollie's mother, mentioned that they had witnessed a much larger migration last year in Owyhee County.

"The migration we saw was about 10 times this, there were just, like, rivers of them crossing the road," Shawnee said.

According to Yearsley, Mormon cricket problems on Idaho roads are relatively infrequent.

"In the 17 years, I've been here. We probably had some issues with them two or three times," Yearsley said.

Residents who notice Mormon crickets causing problems on roadways should contact their local sheriff's office or the Idaho Transportation Department.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.