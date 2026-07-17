Man in custody after firing shots towards a home in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A man is in custody after a drive-by shooting along Highland Avenue in Twin Falls on Thursday evening.

Twin Falls Police say officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and learned a neighbor was outside the home when a vehicle drove past and fired three shots toward the home.

Police say the rounds struck a parked vehicle and a nearby residence. No one was hurt.

Police say a 31-year-old man is now facing weapon-related charges, and additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.