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Man hit with 10 felony charges following Sunday morning Twin Falls shooting

Twin Falls Police Car
Source: Twin Falls Police Department
Twin Falls Police Car
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BOISE, Idaho — A man faces 10 felony charges following a Sunday morning shooting in Twin Falls.

Around 7:55 a.m. police received reports of shots fired inside a home in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue East.

At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police initially detained 36-year-old Eddie Gomez, and later charged him with 10 counts including felon in possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm that injures another by careless handling.

There's no word on what led up to the incident. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

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