Making spirits bright: community members sponsor Christmas gifts in schools, shelters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — There's always hope and expectations at Christmas, but expenses like rent and bills come first. To help make holiday dreams come true for children and families in financial uncertainty, organizations like the Twin Falls School District and Valley House connect sponsors with families to provide Christmas gifts.



Twin Falls School District has identified almost 400 school children who qualify as housing insecure.

Valley House also runs a holiday gift sponsorship, which helps more than 100 families this year.

TFSD has a year-round Angel Fund that helps pay for incidentals for homeless or housing-insecure students.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Twin Falls schools are quiet now, kids are on break until January, but in the days before winter break began, Jennifer Herzog was in a flurry of activity.

“I was extremely busy,” Herzog said. “A lot of kids were asking for warm gloves that are good in the snow and some children were asking for hats. We actually just had a huge donation of hats from someone in the community who knitted them. // Commonly books were on the list of crafts things to do and warm clothing.”

Herzog coordinates the school district's community gift adoption, where community members purchase gifts for children in financial uncertainty.

Herzog says the contributions from the community are essential.

“It's massive because so many families are already stressed out they're living in a highly stressed and anxious environment,” Herzog said. “When it comes to Christmas, that is an extra and it's a luxury but for kids, it's a necessity they want you to come, they want gifts, they want to be a normal child. That's what we tried to create with this program.”

Valley House runs a similar gift adoption program over the holidays.

“It is crazy and hectic, but it's so fun and it's really fun getting to bless all the families in the community and here,” said Macadi Patrick.

Macadi Patrick from Valley House told me how this year they connected families with presents, food, and resources for a merry Christmas.

“We ended up over 100 families for Christmas this year,” Patrick said.

None of it would be possible without the giving spirit of members of the community.

“They're fantastic, and they really are a huge support to us cause this is a very needy time for a lot of families and we can't provide everything. So when they come forward and offer their assistance it's a game changer for us,” Herzog said.