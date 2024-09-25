JEROME, Idaho — U.S. Attorney Joshua Hurwit announced the indictment of 10 Magic Valley residents on Federal drug trafficking charges, while another 9 face State charges for meth.



At a press conference on Wednesday, Hurwit was joined by law enforcement from Federal, State and local agencies to describe the case built against 10 accused of drug trafficking.

"We believe a pipeline of methamphetamine coming into this community in this valley has been shut off," Hurwit said. Over 30 pounds of meth had been seized over the course of the investigation.

The criminal operation extended from the Magic Valley to Arizona, California, and Mexico, Hurwit said.

A year-long drug trafficking investigation leaves 19 people in police custody.

"We are here collectively to announce the take down of a significant methamphetamine trafficking organization," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Joshua Hurwit, who joined leaders from multiple local and state law enforcement agencies to announce the arrests at a press conference at the ISP office in Jerome.

10 individuals — all residents of the Magic Valley — face Federal drug charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Another nine face state charges.

Hurwit says officers seized more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine in the bust, equivalent to several hundred thousand doses.

"That's a significant accomplishment, especially in the Magic Valley, which isn't maybe the first place you think when you think of large-scale drug trafficking," Hurwit said.

Hurwit says the criminal enterprise extended beyond the Magic Valley to Arizona, California, and Mexico, with individuals driving loads of drugs on western interstates

The investigation was a collaboration among agencies at every level.

Sheriffs of Twin Falls, Jerome, Blaine, Cassia, and Minidoka counties were in attendance, as were Chiefs of Police for Jerome and Twin Falls.

"We have federal state and local entities that have come together and pursuit of the same goal, which is to read our communities of drugs and drug traffickers," Hurwit said.

"This should dissuade or make any high-level criminal organizations second-guess what they're going to do — if they're going to push their product here in Idaho," said Col. Bill Gardner, director of the Idaho State Police

"That's one of those things that we are proud of here in Idaho and that unique perspective from the moment of that cases inception, we are working together," Gardner said. "There are no delays at it immediately in this as a team from the start."

