Magic Valley's SORT rope team specializes in reaching victims in challenging terrain

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Magic Valley Paramedics have a specialized team trained to reach accident victims in hard-to-access locations, providing critical emergency services when standard methods aren't possible.

"Our goal for our team is when we arrive on scene in the truck, we want a paramedic at that patient in 10 minutes or less, regardless of where they're at, if it's 10 feet or 300 feet down," said Chad Smith, field supervisor for Magic Valley Paramedics.

Watch as Magic Valley's Special Operations Rescue Team trains for high-stakes rescues in Snake River Canyon:

Smith also serves as team lead for the Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), which specializes in rope rescues for emergencies in challenging terrain.

"We occasionally have like a BASE jump rescue or people hiking around in the canyon that fall that I need to get out," Smith said.

The team responds to various emergency situations requiring specialized skills and equipment.

"We've had vehicles over in the canyon down there," Smith said. "We had a truck hanging off of a bridge with people in it."

SORT members are trained to handle emergencies that can't be reached through conventional methods.

"And our calls are for anything that we can't get to with normal methods, and we have to use ropes for," Smith said.

All 13 members of SORT are emergency responders — including paramedics, sheriff's deputies, and firefighters — who volunteer for these additional duties. The team conducts 8 hours of training each month to maintain their specialized rescue skills.

During a recent training exercise near the Snake River Canyon in Hansen, SORT practiced rescue simulations alongside Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and Rock Creek Fire personnel. These joint operations reflect the collaborative approach needed for complex rescues.

"Even though we were different, we work together, so when we are out of operation, you would never know we were all on the same team because we're all there for the same reason and we train together and work together to provide that service," Smith said.

The team performs approximately 20 rope operations annually, with their busiest season just beginning.

