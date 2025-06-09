Magic Valley teachers become students at STEM Professional Development to enhance classroom technology skills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Hundreds of Idaho educators are spending 24 hours this week receiving direct instruction on science, technology, engineering, and math tools that they can immediately implement in their classrooms.

"They catch up with us really quick. When we try to find something new, they're already there," said Branden Severe, who teaches all the science classes at Raft River High School in Malta. "So we have to really adapt and make it more beneficial for them."

The Idaho STEM Action Center is hosting this professional development session at the College of Southern Idaho, with five other similar events planned around the state. The Idaho Legislature created the STEM Action Center as part of the Idaho Workforce Development Council.

"What the educators are learning here this week, over the four days, is how to go back to the classroom and not only take the resources that they get to know to do big lessons but also help kids learn how to think," said Katie Bosch-Wilson from the Idaho STEM Action Center.

Bosch-Wilson emphasized that the skills being taught extend beyond traditional STEM careers.

"It's because those skills of thinking, perseverance, determination are gonna be key to any career that they go into in the future, so it's not just about going and being an engineer," Bosch-Wilson said.

The professional development sessions serve educators teaching students from kindergarten through high school.

"Technology is here to stay. We got to prepare these kids for the future learning technology like this," said Kim Gross, a CTE teacher for Idaho Home Learning Academy. "Lots of industries use 3D printing today, and these kindergartners at least understand that..."

The STEM Action Center is holding a total of six I-STEM events in each region around the state this month.