Magic Valley Quilts of Valor honors veterans with special America 250 event in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Quilts of Valor is marking America's 250th anniversary with a special event honoring local veterans ahead of Independence Day.

The Twin Falls-based group has about 30 members and presents roughly 70 quilts to veterans every year. On Thursday, five veterans received quilts at the event, which also featured a traveling display of the Declaration of Independence and several quilts commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

Magic Valley Quilts of Valor honors veterans at America 250 event

Kay Jones has been a member of Quilts of Valor for the last decade. She described the quilts as more than a gift.

"It is a symbol of our respect for them, but it's also something that comfort and that they can know that they're being appreciated," Jones said.

Jones showed off one of her own creations at the event.

"This one is the one that I did. It's just that geometric design with red, white and blue," Jones said.

She also explained the mission behind the organization's work.

"Well, the Quilt of Valor is an award we give to any veteran, and the purpose is to give them comfort. We want to recognize their valor, their effort in securing the safety and security and freedoms that we enjoy," Jones said.

John Martinez, a veteran and chaplain, delivered a keynote speech inviting the audience to reflect on the debt owed to the nation's veterans.

"I think it's an exciting thing they do. They honor our veterans in a really sweet way," Martinez said.

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