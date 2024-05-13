Magic Valley fire chiefs unveil new mobile air unit ahead of fire season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Fire Chiefs in the Magic Valley have unveiled their new air unit, which aims to enhance emergency response efficiency in the region.

Recent incidents such as the Amalgamated Sugar Factory and Ford Storage fires have highlighted the importance of addressing the issue of shuttling air bottles back and forth from the station, which is both inefficient and involves the air containers being stored and transported in ill-equipped vehicles.

Through grant funding from the Greater Idaho Health Coalition and South-Central Public Health, the agencies will be able to transport an air unit, including a compressor, fill station, cascade system, generation, and reserve air storage, all to communities across the Magic Valley during fire emergencies.

Providing firefighters with a constant supply of safe and reliable air is essential as the officers face hazardous materials and prolonged fire emergency incidents. The addition empowers fire crews in the Magic Valley to protect their communities more effectively and efficiently.