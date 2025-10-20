Let's Eat: Magic Valley community teams up with Chobani to combat food insecurity through massive boxing event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Many Magic Valley families are struggling to keep food on the table, with the United Way reporting that 43% of Idaho families are just scraping by financially.

To help address this growing need, Chobani headquarters hosted a massive food-boxing event this week, bringing together community organizations to fill the void for local families facing food insecurity for the third-annual Let's Eat Week.

Magic Valley Fights Hunger: 3,800 Food Boxes Packed for Families in Need

"I love helping out and things for the community and Chobani is such a great company and I work for CSI and the two of them partnering together is just a dream come true," Jennifer Kern said.

Countless students and staff assembled food boxes at the College of Southern Idaho on Monday afternoon. Kern, who paused from her volunteer work to explain her motivation, said she carved time out of her day to help reduce food insecurity in the area.

"I do feel it is a serious problem here, so whenever Chobani puts on an event like this, I'm always very excited to sign up for it," Kern said.

Inspired by World Hunger Day on October 16, Chobani invited organizations around the community to participate in the food-boxing initiative.

"Projects of this size take a community effort," Cooper Smith told Idaho News 6.

Smith is Chobani Twin Falls' Community Impact Specialist, making community events like this his specialty.

"'Chobani' means Shepherd in Turkish, so to give back without wanting anything in return is really what we are all about," Cooper Smith told Idaho News 6.

Over the course of the week, Chobani and its partnered organizations plan to fill 3,800 food boxes. Additional food boxing events are being held throughout the Magic Valley, including at St. Luke's in Jerome, CSI, and across several shifts at the Chobani yogurt factory.

"We live in such a loving community right want to be useful we just need to provide them with that opportunity and I think Chobani as a company really enjoys, bringing people together and being that that sort of a leader for the community we call home," Smith said.

The 3,800 boxes will now make their way to food pantries and school districts around the Magic Valley.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.