Law enforcement opens investigation after Twin Falls officer discharges weapon at Rottweiler

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after officials say a Twin Falls Police officer discharged their duty weapon at a residence, striking a Rottweiler.

According to a press release from the Twin Falls Police Department at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, two Twin Falls Police officers were at a residence in the 300 block of Diamond Avenue to speak with an individual regarding an active investigation.

Officials say that one of the officers knocked on the front door and then stepped a few feet to the side in the front yard.

Then, police say that a large Rottweiler ran from the side of the house towards the officer. The officer discharged their weapon and struck the dog, Twin Falls Police said.

The Rottweiler was transported to the vet for evaluation and medical care. In an update Wednesday night, TFPD said that the Rottweiler has returned home to its owner after receiving treatment.

Police say the incident has been referred to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office for an independent investigation.

"Please allow the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office time to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation," Twin Falls Police said. "We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as investigators gather facts, review the circumstances, and complete their investigation."