Kimberly Road will drop to a single lane in each direction next week, and traffic flow shifts on I-84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Kimberly Road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Blue Lakes Blvd. and Eddy lane, starting Sept. 16 as crews begin water line replacement. It is just the latest in many road construction projects happening all across the valley this fall.

Interstate-84 between Twin Falls and Jerome is switching to new traffic patterns over two weekends. Twin Falls and Jerome West-Bound exits will be closed from 8 p.m., Friday, Sept 13 to 8 a.m., Monday, Sept 16. Detours will be posted and are available on ITD's website

Kimberly Roadwill reduce to a single lane in each direction between Blue Lakes Blvd and Eddy St., part of the first phase of replacing a water line. The second portion will be done in spring, 2025.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"If you missed both intersections unfortunately it is about a 9-mile ride to the Kimberly interchange to get to Twin Falls," said Courtney Wagner of Idaho Transportation Department's District.

Some interstate travelers heading east to Twin Falls over the weekend were caught by surprise as they discovered exits at Jerome and Twin Falls were closed.

Wagner told Idaho News 6 it'll be happening again this weekend.

"Believe it or not there's less traffic on the weekends then there is during the day, so this was the best way to do it with the least amount of impact," Wagner said.

It's part of the next phase of the project to add additional lanes to I-84.

"Basically, what we're doing is shifting traffic from the outside lanes to the newly done inside lanes," Wagner said. "And in order to do that, we actually had to close Exit 173 and 168."

More closures this weekend will impact the westbound on ramps for Twin Falls and Jerome.

"You can take Golf Course Road to Twin Falls. If you're taking I-84, you can access one of the off ramps so you can take golf course road" Wagner said.

On the south side of Twin Falls, Kimberly Road is getting ready for several weeks of reduced lanes for construction.

"Water lines below Kimberly Road are significantly deteriorated and very old so, we do need to remove those and replace those anyway," said Josh Palmer from the City of Twin Falls.

A replacement of the water lines and rebuilding of Kimberly road from Blue Lakes to Eastland is beginning its first phase, with about half the work done between now and November.

"This is a pretty significant water project for the city of Twin Falls," Palmer said. "This will improve water capacity to the east side of twin falls, which is where we're seeing a lot of growth and development."

Kimberly Road sees plenty of agricultural and industrial traffic, with trucks hauling dairy, beets, hay and potatoes.

"It's going be a little difficult," Palmer said. "We know that Kimberly is a high traffic road is a lot of industrial traffic who use it."

Surveying kicked off this week, and starting Monday, September 16, two lanes will be closed, leaving a single lane in each direction.