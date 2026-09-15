Jerome nominated for economic opportunity zone that could bring major investments to the city

JEROME, Idaho — Jerome County has been nominated by Gov. Brad Little for an economic opportunity zone designation — a move that could attract significant private investment to one of Idaho's fastest-growing cities.

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Jerome County is among nine rural zones nominated for the Economic Opportunity Zone program, which gives investors a tax break when they put their profits into growing communities instead of traditional investments.

WATCH | What could the nomination mean for Jerome and its future growth? We went to local leaders for answers

Jerome County nominated as economic opportunity zone

Camille Barigar, director of Jerome 2020, an economic development organization, said the city is already seeing rapid commercial growth.

"The Magic Valley is certainly growing very fast, but of all of the cities in the Magic Valley, Jerome is growing the fastest per capita. So, yeah, we're seeing things just kind of exploding around here," Barigar said.

Barigar pointed to a cluster of new commercial development — including a D&B Supply, a Walmart, and a Tractor Supply — as evidence of the momentum building in the area, along with a newly completed interchange nearby.

Mike Williams, who has served as Jerome's city administrator since 2014 and lived in Jerome most of his life, said the growth is the result of years of deliberate planning.

"It's fun to see the plan come together. It's fun to see the reinvestment happen, but it doesn't just happen magically," Williams said. "Plans are put in place, a vision is established, and then it just takes a little bit of time — and sometimes blood, sweat and tears — to make these things come together."

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Williams said the city's goal is to attract and manage growth in ways that benefit residents with good jobs, while supporting evolution in services and infrastructure.

"Growth for the sake of growth sometimes doesn't make sense, but when when it's the right growth and the right businesses, and you know, making improvements through all parts of the community, that's our goal," Williams said.

If approved, the designation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and remain in place for 10 years.

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