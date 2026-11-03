'It's our responsibility': Twin Falls voters share why they turned out for the 2026 Midterm Election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Polling places around Twin Falls saw steady traffic on Tuesday as neighbors turned out to vote in the 2026 Midterm Election.

I visited the Reform Church lobby at midday, where many dozens of people came and went in the hour I was there.

LORIEN NETTLETON / Idaho News 6 Neighbors turned out across Twin Falls for the midterm elections, sharing why their vote matters — from civic duty to a desire for unity and change.



Among the voters was Colin Junkins, who described casting a ballot as a core duty.

"That's an important part of being an American citizen," Junkins said. "It's our responsibility to do this — big election, big consequences — so, very important to get out of here."

Mike Chuma said he came out because he wants to see significant shifts in government.

"We need some major changes in our government — from the top down: state, federal, local — and that's why I'm voting," Chuma said.

Chuma told me he evaluates candidates by how they answer his questions, and if they don't give him yes or no answers, he won't vote for them.

"I believe we need to get rid of party lines and vote what we need to," Chuma said, "and we need people in there that are gonna do with the people — not what the president wants or the governor wants, or something like that."

WATCH: Twin Falls voters weigh in on why they turned out this election

Twin Falls voters share why they turned out for the midterm elections

Chris Sanders told me his reason for voting this election was a desire for unity.

"Any United States citizen should vote. A lot of our forefathers fought for the rights and the reasons to make that happen, so we need to take advantage of it," Sanders said. "Divisiveness in this country is always an issue for me, so I wish we'd find a way to get together and find a middle ground for all of us."

Mary Thompson had just finished voting with her infant in tow.

"I just hope that everyone gets out to vote," Thompson said. "It's really important, exercising your right. Especially as women, we didn't always have this right — especially women of color."

"It felt pretty important this year just because cost of living, things are changing, a lot of important initiatives on the ballot, so this year felt really important," Thompson added.

For Matt Harr, the end of election season brought another kind of relief.

"Well, number one, I look forward to it because there's no more ads, so that's the biggest thing," Harr said. "So, tomorrow we can watch TV and enjoy it."

You can monitor results in Idaho's 2026 Midterm Election at kivitv.com/electionresults.

Idaho Election Results for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026

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